What to expect from RBI’s monetary policy meeting this week

Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. Five out of 10 economists expect the committee to change its stance to neutral from accommodative as the first step towards policy normalization. Economists are, however, divided over whether the repo rate hike will happen in June or August.

