Mint Explainer: Understanding how RBI's measures will boost liquidity by ₹1.5 trillion, lead to rate cut
SummaryRBI has announced measures to inject ₹1.5 trillion into the economy through government securities purchases, variable rate repo auctions, and dollar-rupee swaps to improve liquidity. However, the liquidity gap remains significant, and an interest rate cut may be based on economic assessments.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a set of forex, money market and interest rate measures that will collectively infuse ₹1.5 trillion over time, amid a clamour for liquidity from bankers and money market participants.Mint explains the significance of these measures.