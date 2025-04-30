Economy
RBI’s double-barreled liquidity surge in May to force down lending rates
SummaryThe Indian central bank’s record bond buys and dividend transfer next month is expected to double the liquidity in the banking system, easing rates and spurring credit.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s “unprecedented" shopping spree is expected to flood the banking system with surplus liquidity, which would not only allow it extra room to accelerate its monetary policy changes but also force lenders to lower their rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more