MUMBAI : India’s central bank unexpectedly kept its key lending rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance to support economic growth amid a hawkish turn by most global central banks.

In a unanimous decision, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee held the reverse repo rate at 3.35% and repo rate at 4%.

View Full Image Against the gains

The RBI decision ran contrary to most major central banks, which have started monetary tightening in an effort to tame inflation caused by the ultra-loose monetary policy during the pandemic. On Thursday, US January inflation soared 7.5% to a four-decade high, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve may accelerate the pace of raising interest rates.

In India, RBI’s decision surprised economists who had expected the rate-setting panel to raise the reverse repo rate. Eight out of a dozen economists polled by Mint expected MPC to raise the reverse repo rate by 20-25 basis points to 3.55-3.6% to absorb excess liquidity. Only four expected the reverse repo rate to remain unchanged.

Invoking a song by late Lata Mangeshkar, along with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC felt there is a need for continued policy support for economic recovery, given the uncertainties related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus and global spillovers.

Five of the committee’s six members decided to continue with the accommodative policy, with one, Jayanth R. Varma, voting against it.

Das, however, said RBI has managed to increase the effective reverse repo rate to 3.87% from 3.35% in August last year through its liquidity operations without having to formally hike the policy rate.

“Overall, taking into consideration the outlook for inflation and growth, in particular the comfort provided by the improving inflation outlook, the uncertainties related to Omicron and global spillovers, the MPC was of the view that continued policy support is warranted for a durable and broad-based recovery," he said.

Bond traders were also surprised by MPC’s decision to sharply lower inflation guidance for next fiscal to 4.5%. The panel expects consumer price inflation to fall from 5.7% in March to its 4% target by December 2022. The MPC was of the view that vegetable prices are falling and rabi crop harvest has been strong. While core inflation or the cost of goods and services excluding food remains elevated, it is not led by demand pressures. The rise in oil prices, however, is a risk to inflation.

Das said upside risks to inflation remain low in India. But economists are not buying RBI’s argument as they believe inflationary pressures will be higher than estimated. “We see scope for some upside to RBI’s forecasts, as the recent increases in oil prices and prospects of higher motor fuel costs do not appear to have been factored into forecasts," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

The MPC seemed less enthused about growth and expects real GDP growth in FY23 at 7.8%, lower than the government’s forecast of 8-8.5% in the Economic Survey. The MPC noted that there has been a loss of momentum in economic activity, as seen in the high-frequency indicators, and that consumption has yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Given MPC’s reluctance to withdraw its policy stance on growth, the market is now expecting a hike in repo rate to be pushed to second half of next fiscal.

Bond markets rejoiced as the yield on 10-year G-sec returned to pre-budget levels and closed at 6.74%. Equity markets also cheered the RBI move. The bond market was, however, disappointed on absence of clarity on how RBI will support the government’s borrowing plans next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.