RBI maintains dovish tone, sees  inflation  at  4% by  Dec

The MPC seemed less enthused about growth and expects real GDP growth in FY23 at 7.8%, lower than the government’s forecast of 8-8.5% in the Economic Survey. The MPC noted that there has been a loss of momentum in economic activity, as seen in the high-frequency indicators, and that consumption has yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Given MPC’s reluctance to withdraw its policy stance on growth, the market is now expecting a hike in repo rate to be pushed to second half of next fiscal.