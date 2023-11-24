RBI makes addition of 19 unauthorised forex trading platforms in Alert List, check details
According to the list, these entities are neither authorized to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.
The Reserve Bank of India on 24 November updated the 'Alert List' of unauthorized forex trading platforms by adding 19 more entities, including FX SmartBull, Just Markets, and GoDo FX, taking the total to 75.
