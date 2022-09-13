RBI  may  hike  rate by up to 50 bps as inflation edges up

Ghosh said that of the 299 commodities in CPI, 171 are categorized as supply-driven, 99 as demand-driven, and 29 as neutral. SBI’s research showed that supply side factors, which were responsible for 65% of CPI inflation in May and had dropped to 58% in July, have increased to 61% in August, possibly reflecting the increase in unseasonal rains. Clearly, the jump in inflation in India continues to be a byproduct of supply disruptions, he said.