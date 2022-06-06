A Mint poll says this is what RBI is likely to do this week

Five out of 10 economists polled by Mint expect MPC to raise the repo rate from the current 4.4% to 4.9%, while the rest expect a 35-40 bps rate hike to 4.75-4.8%. Half of those polled also expect a 25-50 bps hike in CRR, or the share of deposits that banks have to hold as reserve with RBI. Since the surprise 40 bps hike in May, the first increase in nearly two years, inflationary pressures have risen further. Moreover, with retail inflation touching 7.79% in April, the government has announced several measures to contain the prices of essential goods, banning or restricting exports of wheat, sugar and iron ore. Therefore, the majority of economists expect the monetary policy committee to revise its inflation forecast higher to 6.4-7.2% from the current 5.7%.