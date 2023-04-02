RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps: poll

“We expect the RBI to revise its inflation forecast for FY23 slightly upwards. For FY24, their inflation forecasts will be mostly unchanged, with risks of a small downward revision. RBI can potentially mark its assumptions, especially for oil lower, but since the lower oil prices are not being passed on, and there is some weather-related uncertainty, RBI can continue to keep inflation projections unchanged for now," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays Securities India. Besides this, MPC could also offer its assessment of the current liquidity situation, which has turned deficit since the last MPC meeting. This was largely on account of fiscal year-end tax outflows from the system and redemption of Long Term Repo Operations (LTROs) in February and March. A faster pace of credit growth than deposit growth also added to the stress. In the coming months, markets expect liquidity to remain under pressure due to TLTRO redemptions scheduled in April. Both LTROs and TLTROs were emergency measures announced by RBI during the pandemic to infuse liquidity into the system. Economists expect RBI to keep liquidity in the system marginally in surplus to support growth.