The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates on hold and postpone policy normalization at a key meeting this week, as the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus poses risks to India’s economic recovery.

There have been expectations that the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will narrow the policy corridor between repo and reverse repo by increasing the latter at the end of its three-day meeting on Wednesday. However, 60% of respondents to a Mint poll of bankers and economists expect RBI to maintain the reverse repo rate—the rate at which banks lend to RBI against government securities—at 3.35%. Only 40% expect a 15-20 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate.

“RBI is likely to continue to assess that the negative output gap in the economy is still quite large and that should need continued monetary policy support. There are no indications yet that the inflation expectations for the future are strong and, hence, RBI can be relatively comfortable with inflation at the moment, especially also as oil prices and other global commodity prices have come off peaks. We do not even expect RBI to touch the policy corridor immediately," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank.

After holding growth forecasts in its past two meetings, MPC may acknowledge the strong underlying growth momentum. Real GDP expanded by 8.4% in the second quarter, surpassing the MPC’s forecast of 7.9%.

While 50% of those polled expect RBI to maintain the FY22 growth forecast at 9.5% to account for the potential downside risks from the spread of the Omicron variant, the remaining 50% expect it to be raised closer to 10%.

“Q2 FY22 GDP came at 8.4%, and RBI had forecast of 7.9% for the quarter; so accordingly, we believe FY22 forecast of GDP should be slightly revised upwards from 9.5% to 9.6%-9.7%," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist, State Bank of India.

Despite fuel duty cuts, inflation is a cause of concern. Retail inflation slowed from 5.3% in August to 4.3% in September before quickening mildly to 4.5% in October. RBI may be wary of the increases in food prices and telecom rates. A section of the market expects FY22 inflation forecast to be revised to 5.5% from 5.3% now.

“RBI will have to tweak its inflation forecast upwards, given the upside surprise in 2QFY22 vs their forecast. They will have to factor in inflation conflicts such as excise cut-led fall in fuel prices, telecom tariff hike, volatility in vegetable prices, correction in global commodity prices and early signs of easing supply chains globally (and a possible reversal amid Omicron)," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

