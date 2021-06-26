RBI may opt for policy normalization earlier than anticipated: Societe Generale

NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India may increase policy rates earlier than anticipated, with the threat of persistently high inflation appearing to be real, Paris- headquartered investment bank Societe Generale said in a research note.

“With the government in no position to cut taxes to cool inflation and the ability of companies to absorb costs diminishing, the threat of persistently high inflation is very real. We therefore believe that the RBI may have to embark on monetary policy normalisation sooner than they would have wanted to, even if growth conditions do not improve much. While RBI would aim to keep the policy rate unchanged in 2021, we see the real possibility of a policy rate hike in early 2022. As of now, expect RBI to hike the policy rate during 2Q22," Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale said.

In May, retail inflation at 6.3% breached the upper limit of RBI’s inflation target for the first time in six months. Wholesale inflation also galloped to a fresh 11-year-high of 12.94% in May, having breached double digits in April on the back of rising global commodity prices.

There is now evidence that the ability of companies to further rationalise costs in response to rising input costs in the face of weak demand may have reached its limit as is reflected in the flurry of announcements regarding price hikes, Kundu said. “Given this, we believe that the RBI may have to bring forward the timeline for monetary policy normalisation by first draining excess liquidity from the system, followed by policy rate hikes," he added.

Kundu said the belief that inflation would decline on the assumption that supply-side disruptions will start petering out as the economy opens up fully may have ignored the possibility of a slower pace of opening to help moderate the third wave or a faster opening followed by a more debilitating third wave – indicating a prolonged period of disruption that could defy the logic of transience.

