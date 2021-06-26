RBI may opt for policy normalization earlier than anticipated: Societe Generale

“With the government in no position to cut taxes to cool inflation and the ability of companies to absorb costs diminishing, the threat of persistently high inflation is very real. We therefore believe that the RBI may have to embark on monetary policy normalisation sooner than they would have wanted to, even if growth conditions do not improve much. While RBI would aim to keep the policy rate unchanged in 2021, we see the real possibility of a policy rate hike in early 2022. As of now, expect RBI to hike the policy rate during 2Q22," Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}