RBI may pause rate hikes in February: Economists

RBI may pause rate hikes in February: Economists2 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- DSP MF economist Ankita Pathak expects the RBI to re-evaluate its strategy amid an ongoing global growth slowdown
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely pause its rate hike cycle as early as the next monetary policy decision in February this year, with retail inflation sliding below 6% for the second straight month.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Ankita Pathak, product manager and economist at DSP Mutual Fund, said, "With India's headline inflation for the October-December period falling below the RBI’s estimate, the central bank could re-evaluate its strategy amid an ongoing global growth slowdown."
ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar is also a step further in the dovish direction and expects the rate-setting panel to pause on rates in February.
"While the average CPI inflation in Q3 FY2023 (6.1%) has come in significantly below the MPC's projection of 6.6%, we foresee a flattish print in Q4 FY2023, before a considerable correction sets in during Q1 FY2024," the ICRA chief economist said.
"Taking into account today's lower-than-expected CPI inflation print, and the muted average IIP growth of 1.3% during October-November 2022, we anticipate that the MPC may choose to pause in February 2023," Nayar added.
Retail inflation cooled to a one-year low of 5.72% in December, remaining below the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6%. A Mint poll of 20 economists had predicted inflation at 5.9%.
The overall decline in inflation has raised expectations that the RBI may pause its monetary policy tightening, but economists noted that core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, stayed high at 6.1% in December. Besides, retail inflation is expected to rise this month as the favourable base effect wanes.
The RBI has raised repo rate by 225 basis points since May 2022 to 6.25% as it continues its fight against inflation. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 425 bps to 4.25%-4.50%.
The DSP MF economist also said that growth is a major area of concern this year, as issues surrounding high inflation and hawkish monetary policies recede.
India’s gross domestic product will grow 7% in the fiscal year ending in March, as per the first official estimate released by the Statistics Ministry recently. That’s higher than the central bank's forecast of 6.8%.
Meanwhile, the World Bank in its latest economic update said that India's economic growth rate will slow to 6.6 per cent in next financial year from an expected 6.9 per cent in 2022-23.
Pathak expects India to continue on a path of fiscal consolidation and focus more on capital expenditure in the FY24 budget, which is likely to be presented on 1 February.
While Pathak said the budget will likely grow by around 5% to 6%, she expects capital expenditure to rise as much as 15% to 20% and revenue expenditure to increase by 5% to 7%.
With agency inputs
