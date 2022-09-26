RBI might hike rate by 50 bps

“Inflation remains high at around 7%, and is unlikely to come down soon. This means that a rate hike is a given. However, the quantum is what the market would be interested in. While a hike of 25-35 bps would have signalled that RBI is confident that the worst of inflation is over, recent developments in the forex market could prompt a higher quantum of 50 bps to stay on track with other markets so as to retain investor interest," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}