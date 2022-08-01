Repo rate may go up by 50bps: Mint poll

“Communications from the central bank, its external members and staff publications have all shown a discernible shift in tone, with members expressing some comfort with the evolving inflation trajectory, noting a preference for fiscal policy to mitigate price pressures, and arguing that the MPC should not impose an unacceptable growth sacrifice. While we do not believe this shift in tone signals an imminent end to the rate hiking cycle, it does show policymakers’ disagreement with aggressive market rate hike pricing, and perhaps an attempt at guidance towards a lower terminal rate in the current cycle," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist, Barclays Bank.

