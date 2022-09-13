RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by year-end: Report

The MPC had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points for the third time in a row in August, taking the policy rate to pre-pandemic levels of 5.4%. The MPC meets again from 28 to 30 September.
NEW DELHI: With domestic retail inflation reclaiming the 7%-mark in August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise the repo rate to 6% from 5.4% now, HSBC Global Research said in a report.
“We expect rate hikes in the remaining two meetings of 2022, taking the repo rate from 5.4% now to 6% in December," it said. "We believe the RBI will continue to press ahead with rate hikes as the MPC (monetary policy committee) members seem more confident about growth recovery than falling inflation."
Price pressures returned in August, with India’s retail inflation quickening to 7% after cooling to a five-month low in July. The increase, led by food prices, makes it the eighth month that retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, strengthening the case for continued monetary tightening.
RBI has projected Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%.
India’s industrial activity, on the other hand, decelerated sharply to a four-month low in July as a favourable base effect faded and consumer demand showed signs of slowing down, official data showed.
The rise in August CPI inflation was largely in line with market expectations. The sequential momentum, too, rose a tad, by 0.3% month-on-month, on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to a contraction of 0.6% in July, Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC, said.
“Combining the two, we think the repo rate can be raised to 6%," Bhandari said.
Inflation is expected to remain elevated over the next couple of months due to last year’s low base, even as easing energy and commodity prices globally help cool inflationary pressures. The MPC had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points for the third time in a row in August, taking the policy rate to pre-pandemic levels of 5.4%. The MPC meets again from 28 to 30 September.
According to the RBI Act, the central bank has a mandate to keep inflation at 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. If average inflation stays beyond the 2-6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters, it is seen as a failure of monetary policy and the central bank is mandated to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for its failure and steps that would be taken to correct the situation.