RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by year-end: Report

According to the RBI Act, the central bank has a mandate to keep inflation at 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. If average inflation stays beyond the 2-6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters, it is seen as a failure of monetary policy and the central bank is mandated to write a letter to the government explaining the reason for its failure and steps that would be taken to correct the situation.

