RBI may shift policy stance to ‘neutral’ by June, deliver rate cuts starting August: Nomura
Pointing out to softer core inflation in the data released for December, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Monday said the Reserve Bank of India may shift the monetary policy stance to "neutral" by June and deliver rate cuts starting August this year, news agency PTI reported.