Pointing out to softer core inflation in the data released for December, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Monday said the Reserve Bank of India may shift the monetary policy stance to "neutral" by June and deliver rate cuts starting August this year, news agency PTI reported.

The Japanese brokerage firm reiterated its earlier view of rate cuts being expected from August onwards, and pegged the quantum of cuts at 1 percentage point.

Also Read | RBI moots tighter rules to harmonise norms of housing finance firms, NBFCs

"We expect 1 per cent of rate cuts cumulatively starting August, with a change of stance to 'neutral' in Q2, with risks skewed towards earlier easing," PTI quoted Nomura analysts as saying.

The brokerage firm said the core inflation for December came at 3.8%, and the annualized growth of super-core inflation has dipped below 3% by its estimates which is a "positive surprise".

For January 2024, Nomura expected the headline inflation to cool-off to about 5%, while the core is pegged at 3.5%.

The Japanese brokerage firm said there is a need to pivot towards an easier regime, adding that the Indian apex bank may choose to make the liquidity less tight, change its stance to neutral and also deliver on the rate cuts as part of this.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: What we know about SCAMS being run to loot devotees

"Overall, the December CPI data were softer than expected, with the incremental pick-up driven by a rise in some food categories. Core inflation remains largely contained and underlying measures suggest continued softness," Nomura said, adding that there are calmer waters ahead.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!