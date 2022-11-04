RBI may take cue from BoE, US Fed rate hikes

“After maintaining that RBI was guided by domestic considerations, during the last policy, for the first time, RBI said that Fed is an important part of its policy formulations. Considering that the letter on inflation targeting failure is being discussed today, RBI will probably align the rates with Fed to send the right signal to parliamentarians that it is doing enough and will continue to increase rates, Sabnavis said. “Whether it will be a more moderate 25-35 bps or not, one will have to wait and see," he added.