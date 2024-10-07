Why Fed rate cut isn’t the only factor shaping RBI meet
Summary
- The US Fed’s rate cut has already pushed some emerging market central banks to follow suit. But India’s monetary policy committee, which is meeting this week, has much more on its plate before it can follow that path.
The US Federal Reserve’s 50-basis-point rate cut was a cue to action for central banks around the world. Some emerging markets were quick to follow suit: Indonesia led with a pre-emptive cut, followed by South Africa, Mexico, and China, which rolled out a stimulus package that included key short-term rate cuts.