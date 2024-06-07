RBI Monetary Policy: As central bank keeps repo rate unchanged, here’s what experts make of the decision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) at 6.5 percent in its second bi-monthly policy for FY 2024–25, aligning with market expectations. A 4:2 majority decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, marking the eighth time the RBI has left rates steady, with the repo rate at 6.5 percent for the entire FY24. The RBI also reiterated its focus on the "withdrawal of accommodation" policy.

The three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, began on June 5. The last rate hike occurred in February 2023. Alongside the unchanged repo rate, the MPC left the standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) rates at 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the MPC raised its real GDP growth forecast for financial year 2024–25 (FY25) to 7.2 percent from the previous 7 percent. In FY2023–24 (FY24), GDP growth reached 8.2 percent, surpassing analysts' expectations. However, the RBI maintained its FY25 inflation projection at 4.5 percent.

Let's take a look at what market experts make of this RBI policy. The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate has been met with cautious optimism by market experts. While the upward revision of GDP growth and stable inflation forecasts signal a positive outlook, concerns about food inflation and global economic uncertainties persist. Experts suggest a balanced approach, with a focus on vigilance and readiness to adapt to changing economic conditions. The RBI's policy stance, marked by a wait-and-watch approach, reflects its commitment to navigating these complexities to ensure sustainable economic growth and stability.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers The RBI revised its annual GDP growth estimate upward for the current year while keeping the retail inflation forecast steady. Several indications from the governor's speech suggest that the RBI is unlikely to commence rate cuts soon. The upward revision in growth, the expectation of a non-linear disinflationary process, and a clear signal that the RBI will not mirror the Federal Reserve's anticipated monetary policy easing imply that a rate cut in 2024 is improbable.

However, with two of the six monetary policy committee members advocating for easing, and considering the RBI's expectation of continued falling inflation alongside the current high real interest rates, it appears that the RBI may not maintain the policy rates and liquidity tightening stance for an extended period. Today's policy is neutral for financial markets in the near term, but the medium-term implications are positive for both the equity and debt markets.

Anitha Rangan, Economist, Equirus The key takeaway is a) the shift in voting pattern from 5-1 to 4-2 (Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayant Varma) are likely the dissenters b) the upward revision in growth for FY25 to 7.2 percent from 7.0 percent while keeping inflation unchanged at 4.5 percent for the year.

The key reason for maintaining policy rate is the uncertainty on the outlook of domestic inflation led by the food side. According to RBI, while core inflation is encouraging and at the lowest level in the current series, it is the food inflation that is playing spoilt sport, requiring vigilance. In addition, the crude outlook remains uncertain. Overall, the Indian economy is at an inflection point with inflation on the right track but work is to be done. The watch is from the global side with global last mile inflation remaining arduous and geo-political risks. For RBI, the monetary policy has elbow room to focus on price stability. The growth revision only reiterates that RBI is willing to wait and watch – RBI can watch for longer.

Ajit Kumar Kabi, Research Analyst - BFSI, LKP Securities As expected, the RBI has kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the eight consecutive time with a majority vote of 4:2. The MPC has continued with the stance of withdrawal of accommodation. The food inflation remains higher, and it is likely to cool off with normal monsoons. We expect the accommodative stance post the full budget announcement on July 24. Additionally, food inflation will be key monitorable.

In essence, the RBI's decision to maintain its policy rate reflects a cautious approach amid evolving economic dynamics, with a focus on addressing inflationary pressures and supporting growth prospects. While the immediate market impact may be neutral, the medium-term outlook appears optimistic for both equity and debt markets, driven by the upward revision in growth forecasts and continued vigilance over inflation trends.