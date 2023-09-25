RBI monetary policy: Central bank likely to hold interest rates, policy stance-Barclays2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST
RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rates at October 6 meeting, say Barclays analysts.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates thanks to easing core inflation amid steady growth, but the central bank is unlikely to sound dovish at its October 6 meeting, according to analysts at Barclays.