RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank retains FY26 GDP growth outlook at 6.5% despite tariff threat

Saloni Goel
Updated6 Aug 2025, 10:20 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank retains FY26 GDP growth outlook at 6.5%, flags global trade challenges
RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank retains FY26 GDP growth outlook at 6.5%, flags global trade challenges

RBI Monetary Policy: In an uneventful monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting outcome, India's central bank not only kept the rates and stance unchanged but also retained the growth forecasts for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) at 6.5%. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged rising global trade uncertainties.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his statement on Wednesday, August 6, said that global trade challenges continue to linger, but prospects for the Indian economy remain “bright”.

