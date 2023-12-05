RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: Check the date, time, and where to watch here
The MPC's primary responsibility is to determine the policy repo rate, aiming to achieve the targeted inflation rate while considering growth objectives.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to run from December 6 to December 8, 2023. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will lead discussions for the committee and disclose its decision on the morning of December 8.
