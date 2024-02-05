RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting: Check the date, time, and where to watch here
The RBI Governor-headed Monetary Policy Committee will start its three-day deliberations on February 6 and announce the decision on February 8
The Reserve Bank of India will hold its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting on February 8. Economists expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged until at least July, longer than some developed market central banks, according to a Reuters poll. Here's how you can watch it