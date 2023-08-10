There was no surprise in the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting outcome on Thursday. The RBI kept policy rates unchanged at 6.50 per cent and maintained the policy stance as ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’, as expected.

However, the monetary policy committee poured cold water on hopes of a rate cut in the near future by revising inflation projections. FY24 inflation has been revised upward from 5.10 per cent to 5.4 per cent.

But the growth outlook remains robust. RBI projected real GDP growth for FY24 at 6.5 per cent with Q1 at 8 per cent, Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6.0 per cent, and Q4 at 5.7 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1FY25 is projected at 6.6 per cent.

Why did the RBI revise inflation projections?

RBI is concerned due to uneven monsoon in some parts of the country which has contributed to an increase in vegetable prices. The central bank expects that headline inflation will increase in the next couple of months. That is why the RBI raised the CPI (consumer price index) inflation, also known as retail inflation, targets to 5.4 per cent for FY24 versus an earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.

"Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3 per cent in May 2023, rose in June and is expected to surge during July-August led by vegetable prices. While the vegetable price shock may reverse quickly, possible El Niño weather conditions along with global food prices need to be watched closely against the backdrop of a skewed southwest monsoon so far. These developments warrant a heightened vigil on the evolving inflation trajectory," RBI Governor Das said.

Does it mean that rate-cut chances are gone for the calendar year?

The current spike in inflation due to a spike in food prices may be temporary and the RBI may revise its inflation forecast in the coming policy meeting on October 4-6. If the central bank spots signs of easing inflation sustainably, it may think about cutting rates too.

However, it is too early to hope for rate cuts as the RBI Governor Das hinted the war against inflation continues and the central bank is not ready to drop its guards against it.

"With RBI raising inflation projections and ending its accommodative stance, a chance of one more rate hike emerges," said Anita Gandhi, Director at Arihant Capital.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers does not see the possibility of a rate cut during the current fiscal year.

"We do not believe that a rate cut during the current calendar year was ever a very realistic possibility. We, therefore, do not anticipate a rate cut during the current fiscal year, barring an extremely large unfortunate development," said Hajra.

When to expect a rate cut?

Governor Das stated that the high-interest rates could prevail for a longer period of time. Experts believe RBI may stay on hold for the rest of the year. The central bank will observe how the inflation scenario pans out in the coming months.

Hajra pointed out that with the RBI raising its inflation forecast today, there is very little chance of a rate cut even during the first half of the calendar year 2024.

"In its most recent policy statement, the RBI stated unequivocally that any easing of monetary policy would occur only when average retail price inflation approaches the RBI's target of 4 per cent. If the RBI adheres to this criterion, a rate cut even by late 2024 appears unlikely," said Hajra.

Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer – Fixed Income at LIC Mutual Fund believes rate cuts may happen after March 24.

"It looks like rates will remain higher for some more time. The Indian economy is resilient but inflation is higher. All these conditions may not lead to a rate cut this year. Most likely the Rate cut may happen after March 24," said Irani.

Kedar Kadam, director of listed investments at Waterfield Advisors believes there is no possibility of a rate cut in this calendar year, given rising upside risks to inflation and hawkish global monetary policy stance. There could be a rate cut early next year.

However, G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research believes the fresh spike in inflation is not a structural issue but a short-term disruption which can last up to three-six months.

"The current spike in inflation is because of elevated vegetable prices which is temporary in nature. Historical trends suggest it lasts for two-three months. Monsoon is expected to remain normal this year and we expect the recent rise in inflation to ease in the next few months and the RBI may go for a rate cut after three months," said G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research.

Should the hawkish tone of the RBI governor worry investors?

A simple answer to this question is no because India's growth story remains bright. RBI highlighted India's robust economic fundamentals and sustainable growth trajectory.

"Investors needn't be overly concerned. RBI's optimistic commentary covers positive aspects like demand, supply, economic momentum, FPIs, currency stability, and forex reserves. The focus on inflation is balanced with optimism for reduced vegetable prices due to an expected normal monsoon," said Gandhi.

RBI's primary goal is to maintain stable inflation which is critical for sustainable growth. While monetary tightening is negative for the short term, it is important to keep inflation under control which in turn facilitates long-term growth.

As Hajra pointed out, "The RBI, like most other major central banks, bases its policy decisions primarily on data. The RBI's goal is to maintain a moderate and stable inflationary environment. While monetary tightening in response to inflationary risk can depress growth in the short term, moderate and stable inflation actually aids in sustaining better growth. As a result, the RBI's consistent and pragmatic approach to inflation control should reassure investors."

