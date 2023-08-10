Why did the RBI revise inflation projections?

RBI is concerned due to uneven monsoon in some parts of the country which has contributed to an increase in vegetable prices. The central bank expects that headline inflation will increase in the next couple of months. That is why the RBI raised the CPI (consumer price index) inflation, also known as retail inflation, targets to 5.4 per cent for FY24 versus an earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.