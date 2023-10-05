RBI Monetary Policy: Five analysts have this to say on repo rate action

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is underway with the outcome due tomorrow on Friday. The RBI MPC is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates thanks to easing core inflation amid steady growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI may also keep both its growth and inflation forecasts unchanged on an annual basis. Experts say investors' focus may also be on the medium-term forecasts laid out in the October Monetary Policy Report.

Mint collated the views of five analysts on what the RBI can decide on repo rate and monetary policy stance. Here's what they said:

Madhavi Arora, Lead – Economist, Emkay Global The upcoming MPC policy will see the RBI reiterating caution, amid a fluid global narrative and as markets reprice 'higher-for-longer'.

As global financial conditions transmit with a lag, there could be further volatility ahead. Even as domestic inflation is likely to meet policy targets by the end of FY24, elevated DM (developed market) rates and record-low interest differentials pose a headwind for the RBI.

Although relative forex adjustments can/should act as shock absorbers, the speed and duration of forex adjustments could still be tricky. While some may argue for a conventional increase in policy rates, we think orderly forex adjustment would be the preferred path. The liquidity toolkit is likely to be kept active with the tactical use of forex swaps, VRRR and even I-CRR/CRR.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda We do expect the RBI to hold on to a status quo position this time as inflation is still high and liquidity tight. Going by RBI's forecast on inflation, it would be above 5 per cent in Q3 too, which will ensure that the status quo prevails for the calendar year for sure and probably Q4 too.

Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Inflation for the first half of 2024 is expected to be in the band of 5-5.5 per cent and based on the RBI Governor's comment last month that 'monetary policy should be forward looking', we expect RBI to continue with a pause in policy rates.

Further given the rise in global bond yields, dollar strength and higher crude oil prices we expect RBI to continue with a ' withdrawal of accommodation' policy stance. Core liquidity in the system is likely to get tightened in the second half, hence we don't expect RBI to take permanent liquidity withdrawal measures.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India We expect the RBI MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged to remain supportive of growth.

However, the central bank will likely maintain a precautionary stance because of the inflationary pressure arising from external factors such as rising crude prices and the Indian currency, which is at an all-time low.

A pause will be supportive of the real estate sector in maintaining its current momentum. A further increase in the repo rate could potentially dampen home buyers' sentiment and impact housing affordability.

CARE Ratings Given the current circumstances, the RBI is likely to prioritise supporting economic growth, especially during the festive season, while remaining cautious about inflation. Therefore, we anticipate that the RBI will keep its policy rates unchanged, with a unanimous decision, while adhering to its stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation.' We do not anticipate any further rate hikes by the RBI in this fiscal year. The MPC is expected to consider rate cuts after the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

