RBI Monetary policy: keeps repo rate steady at 6.5%,; check for 10 Key highlights

RBI Monetary policy: keeps repo rate steady at 6.5%. MPC also keeps FY24 inflation forecast unchanged at 5.4%. Check here for 10 Key highlights
RBI Monetary policy: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep its key policy rates unchanged. RBI bi-monthly Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which commenced its meeting on February 6, and will conclude its three-day deliberation today.