RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy today, October 6. The three-day meeting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Wednesday, October 4, and its outcome is due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and maintain a hawkish pause. Economists also expect no change in stance, as RBI will keep liquidity tight. Meanwhile, commentary on inflation and growth trajectory will be watched. Stay tuned to our RBI Policy LIVE Blog for latest updates.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live: Five analysts have this to say on repo rate action
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is underway with the outcome due tomorrow on Friday. The RBI MPC is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates thanks to easing core inflation amid steady growth.
The RBI may also keep both its growth and inflation forecasts unchanged on an annual basis. Experts say investors' focus may also be on the medium-term forecasts laid out in the October Monetary Policy Report.
Mint collated the views of five analysts on what the RBI can decide on repo rate and monetary policy stance. Read here what they said.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live: When and where to watch
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee meeting ends today. The RBI policy’s repo rate decision will be announced later today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver his monetary policy statement at 10:00 am. You can watch the RBI Governor speech on the official YouTube channel of RBI on the link given below.
RBI MPC is likely to deliver hawkish pause and keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live: RBI policy decision to be announced today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy today, October 6. The three-day meeting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Wednesday, October 4, and its outcome is due on Friday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!