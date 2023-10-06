RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy today, October 6. The three-day meeting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Wednesday, October 4, and its outcome is due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and maintain a hawkish pause. Economists also expect no change in stance, as RBI will keep liquidity tight. Meanwhile, commentary on inflation and growth trajectory will be watched. Stay tuned to our RBI Policy LIVE Blog for latest updates.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live: Five analysts have this to say on repo rate action

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is underway with the outcome due tomorrow on Friday. The RBI MPC is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates thanks to easing core inflation amid steady growth.

The RBI may also keep both its growth and inflation forecasts unchanged on an annual basis. Experts say investors' focus may also be on the medium-term forecasts laid out in the October Monetary Policy Report.

