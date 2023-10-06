RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live: Five analysts have this to say on repo rate action

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is underway with the outcome due tomorrow on Friday. The RBI MPC is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates thanks to easing core inflation amid steady growth.

The RBI may also keep both its growth and inflation forecasts unchanged on an annual basis. Experts say investors' focus may also be on the medium-term forecasts laid out in the October Monetary Policy Report.

Mint collated the views of five analysts on what the RBI can decide on repo rate and monetary policy stance. Read here what they said.