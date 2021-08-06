Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo rate kept unchanged, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo rate kept unchanged, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das

Premium
RBI Policy live updates
2 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint

RBI Policy Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the August bi-monthly monetary policy statement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das today announced the August bi-monthly monetary policy statement. As expected, the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% for a seventh straight meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee continues to maintain its 'Accomodative’ stance. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%.

The statement follows the three-day review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which had begun on Wednesday. Majority of economists had expected RBI’s MPC to keep the key lending rate unchanged.

The central bank continues to believe that a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support could disturb the economic recovery that is taking shape. Economists, therefore, expect RBI to commence policy normalization only by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates:

  • CPI inflation is projected at 5.7 % during 2021-22 - this consists of 5.9% in Q2, 5.3% in Q3 and 5.8% in Q4 of 2021-22 with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5.1%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • RBI Governor Das says that high frequency indicators for economy are progressing
  • Any action to curb inflation now could kill the nascent and hesitant recovery: Das
  • RBI keeps GDP growth forecast for FY22 unchanged at 9.5%
  • 'Accomodative' stance is not unanimous; it’s passed by 5:1 vote: RBI
  • CPI inflation surprised on the upside in May; price momentum however moderated. Outlook for aggregate demand is improving but underlying conditions are still weak. More needs to be done to restore supply-demand balance in no. of sectors: Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • In a much better position as compared to June 2021. Need to remain vigilant on possibility of a third wave: Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • Vaccine manufacturing and administration are steadily raising; yet the need of the hour is not to drop our guard and to remain vigilant against any possibility of 3rd wave: Das
  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the monetary policy in which it has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das

