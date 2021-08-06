RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo rate kept unchanged, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 10:28 AM IST
RBI Policy Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the August bi-monthly monetary policy statement
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das today announced the August bi-monthly monetary policy statement. As expected, the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% for a seventh straight meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee continues to maintain its 'Accomodative’ stance. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%.
The statement follows the three-day review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which had begun on Wednesday. Majority of economists had expected RBI’s MPC to keep the key lending rate unchanged.
The central bank continues to believe that a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support could disturb the economic recovery that is taking shape. Economists, therefore, expect RBI to commence policy normalization only by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates:
