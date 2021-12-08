RBI maintains status quo; retains GDP growth, CPI inflation targets for FY221 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 10:37 AM IST
The monetary policy statement followed the three-day review meeting of the MPC which had begun on Monday
As expected, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained status quo on key rates in its bi-monthly policy statement for the ninth consecutive time, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.
The RBI continues to maintain its ‘Accommodative’ stance with five MPC members voting in favour of the same. The repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, has been kept unchanged at 4% whereas the reverse repo rate, at which the RBI borrows from banks, remains the same at 3.35%. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Bank Rate also remain unchanged at 4.25%.
Majority of economists expected RBI’s MPC to keep the key lending rates unchanged in the backdrop of global scare due to the new covid variant Omicron.
RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.
RBI monetary policy key highlights:
