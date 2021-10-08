RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, retains GDP growth target at 9.5%2 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- RBI Policy Live: The monetary policy statement follows the three-day review meeting of the six-member MPC which had begun on Wednesday
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced the October bi-monthly monetary policy statement, in which he said that the MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eighth straight meeting. The MPC continues to maintain its 'Accomodative’ stance. The reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35% for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.
The statement follows the three-day review meeting of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by governor Das which had begun on Wednesday. Majority of economists expected RBI’s MPC to keep the key lending rate unchanged.
RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from covid crisis. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.
RBI Monetary Policy highlights:
