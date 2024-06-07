RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 on Friday. This RBI policy will be the first one after the Lok Sabha election results 2024. The RBI Governor headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eight consecutive time and continue with its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. RBI MPC began its three-day meeting on June 5 and the decision is due on Friday, June 7. RBI Governor’s commentary on inflation and future interest rate cut trajectory will be keenly watched. Stay tuned to the RBI MPC Meeting Live blog for the latest updates.
RBI last hiked the repo rate to 6.5% in February 2023. As per experts, the central bank may keep the benchmark policy rates at the current level until October.
India’s economic activity continues to remain resilient and its outlook for the current financial year remains strong. India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) was at 7.8%, driven by strong growth in the manufacturing sector. The Indian economy grew by 8.2% for the full year (FY24).
According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the real gross value added (GVA) grew at a rate of 7.2% in FY24, compared to the 6.7% growth observed in FY23.
India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, also known as retail inflation, eased to an 11-month low level of 4.83% in April from 4.85% in March, helped by falling crude oil prices. Analysts believe India's macroeconomic outlook remains solid, but RBI can confidently keep rates at elevated levels for longer, as long as inflation remains above its 4% target.
The RBI is expected to maintain its current stance. Although the CPI inflation declined to 4.83% from the previous month's 4.85%, food inflation remains stubbornly high at 8.7%. As a result, RBI is likely to maintain the status quo until inflation is brought within the target range of 4% +/- 2%. Other challenges include extreme weather conditions, stock market volatility, and geopolitical tensions, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
He believes RBI policy is likely to be a non-event for the markets. The market will focus on the inflation and GDP forecast of FY25, a reduction in inflation and increase in GDP trajectory will be taken positive. However the chance is low in this policy rather than in the next policy as the new coalition structure, monsoon and FDA policy is reviewed.
RBI policy announcement comes a day after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered its first interest rate cut since 2019 on Thursday, citing progress in tackling inflation even as it acknowledged the fight was far from over. ECB officials led by President Christine Lagarde cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% from a record-high of 4.0%.
The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on June 5 and the decision is due on Friday, June 7. This will be the first RBI policy after the Lok Sabha election results 2024. Hence, RBI Governor's commentary on inflation and future interest rate cut trajectory will be keenly watched.
A majority of analysts and economists predict that the RBI's rate setting panel, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the eight consecutive time and continue with its stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation'.
