RBI MPC may maintain the status quo on August 10; comment on inflation, growth trajectory to be in focus3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:05 PM IST
RBI is expected to maintain the status quo on rates and policy stance despite an increase in inflation and global monetary policy changes. Economists at the State Bank of India expect the RBI to maintain the pause mode in the August policy but the chances for a change in stance are minimal.
When the members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its huddle on August 8 to decide on India's monetary policy for the coming months, they will have to consider two crucial factors: the recent significant increase in prices of vegetables, cereals, and pulses in the country and the US Federal Reserve's decision to resume raising interest rates after a pause.