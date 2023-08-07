"A hawkish pause is widely expected and is already a part of the market psyche. The bond market will take cues from the RBI’s assessment of the current spike in food prices and its impact on the overall inflation outlook and monetary policy. We expect that the RBI will look through the recent jump in food inflation and take comfort from the falling core CPI. Given the healthy rainfall and strong sowing trend, food prices should also cool off in a few months," said Pathak.