RBI monetary policy meeting begins today: Here's all you need to know
RBI may keep rates steady on December 8. Experts are of the view that the RBI will stay cautious about inflation which is still above its 4 per cent target.
The three-day monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began on Wednesday, December 6. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will disclose the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) around 10 am on Friday, December 8.
