RBI Monetary Policy: Check date, schedule time, live streaming link here
RBI Monetary Policy: Analysts on D-Street expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged and maintain its hawkish policy stance on Friday.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fourth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, October 6, after a two-day review that began this week on October 4. Analysts on D-Street expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged and maintain its hawkish policy stance on Friday.