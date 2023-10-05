RBI Monetary Policy: Check date, schedule time, live streaming link here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fourth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, October 6, after a two-day review that began this week on October 4. Analysts on D-Street expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged and maintain its hawkish policy stance on Friday.

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of the financial year as it seeks to strike a fine balance between maintaining growth and keeping inflation under control amid high crude oil prices and surging US bond yields.

RBI Monetary Policy: Check date, time, schedule, where to watch:

RBI MPC Meeting Date: The three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel started on Wednesday, October 4 and the outcome is due on Friday, October 6.

RBI MPC Meeting Timing: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the MPC decision around 10 am on Friday (October 6).

RBI MPC Meeting Schedule: After the MPC decision which starts around 10 am, RBI Governor Das will address a post-policy press conference at 12 noon.

RBI MPC Meeting Live Streaming Link: The central bank will live stream the RBI Governor's policy statement on RBI's YouTube channel or on RBI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

RBI MPC Expectations

“With inflation still above the target, the RBI MPC is on course to maintain a hawkish pause in October, besides keeping liquidity tight," said Radhika Rao, economist with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The central bank’s outlook on growth and uncertainty over the US rate path will likely “keep the policy committee from exploring rate cuts this fiscal year," she said.

In the absence of a rate move, the RBI may shift its focus to liquidity management, with policy makers seeking to keep cash in the financial system relatively tight in order to control inflation pressures, according to analysts.

