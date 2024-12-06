RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) is set to announce its fifth monetary policy of FY25 later today, December 6. The three-day policy review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das concludes today and the interest rate decision will be announced at 10:00 AM. The MPC is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged after recent worrying inflation print and focus on liquidity measures following a dip in economic growth. In its October policy meeting, the MPC kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth straight meeting, but changed the monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. Stay tuned to our RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Live blog for the latest updates.
RBI MPC Live Updates: Here are the key takeaways of the RBI Policy today:
1] Policy Measures:
- Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
- Policy stance changed to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Withdrawal of Accommodation’
- SDF rate unchanged at 6.25%
- MSF rate unchanged at 6.75%
- Bank Rate unchanged at 6.75%
- MPC members voted by 4:2 majority to maintain status quo
2] GDP Growth Estimates:
FY25 GDP growth estimates retained at 7.2%. Quarterly GDP growth estimates are -
- Q2FY25: Cut to 7% from 7.2%
- Q3FY25: Raised to 7.4% from 7.3%
- Q4FY25: Raised to 7.4% from 7.2%
- Q1FY26 GDP growth estimates raised to 7.3% from 7.2%
3] CPI Inflation Forecast
FY25 CPI Inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5%. Quarterly inflation estimates are -
- Q2FY25: Cut to 4.1% from 4.4%
- Q3FY25: Raised to 4.8% from 4.7%
- Q4FY25: Cut to 4.2% from 4.3%
- Q1FY26 CPI inflation forecast cut to 4.3% from 4.4%
4] Additional Measures
- Broaden scope for Responsible Lending Conduct norms to include MSEs
- Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Cooperative Banks
- Creation of Reserve Bank Climate Risk Information System
- Enhancement of transaction and wallet limits for UPI
- Introduction of beneficiary account name look-up facility for RTGS and NEFT
