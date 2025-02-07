LIVE UPDATES

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2025 LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 07:24 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2025 LIVE: The RBI is expected to encounter a trilemma encompassing tighter liquidity conditions, depreciating rupee and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Economists expect RBI to begin monetary easing cycle and announce its first repo rate cut in five years.