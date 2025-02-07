RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2025 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its sixth and the last bi-monthly monetary policy of FY25 today. The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was scheduled from February 5 to 7 and the credit policy decision will be announced today. This will be the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.
The RBI is expected to encounter a trilemma encompassing tighter liquidity conditions, depreciating rupee and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Economists expect the central bank to begin a shallow rate cut cycle today, and announce its first repo rate cut in five years. RBI is widely expected to reduce the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% from 6.5%. This will mark the first reduction in repo rate in nearly five years. The last rate cut was announced in May 2020, when the central bank lowered the repo rate to 4%. Subsequently, the RBI raised interest rates seven times, reaching 6.50%. The rate has remained unchanged since February 2023. Stay tuned to our RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2025 LIVE blog for the latest updates.
RBI MPC Live Updates: Last RBI rate cut announced in May 2020
RBI MPC Live Updates: The last repo rate cut by RBI was announced in May 2020, when the central bank lowered the repo rate to 4%. Subsequently, the RBI raised interest rates seven times, reaching 6.50%. The rate has remained unchanged since February 2023
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI expected to encounter a ‘trilemma’
RBI MPC Live Updates: The RBI is expected to encounter a trilemma encompassing tighter liquidity conditions, depreciating rupee and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. However, the underlining fiscal consolidation and softening inflation provides further headroom for RBI to focus on growth, economists said.
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI MPC meeting schedule
RBI MPC Live Updates: The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was scheduled from February 5 to 7 and the credit policy decision will be announced today, February 7. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will begin his monetary policy speech at 10:00 AM. The post-policy press conference by the RBI Governor will be held at 12 PM.
RBI MPC Live Updates: First RBI policy under new Governor & Union Budget
RBI MPC Live Updates: This will be the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY25 today
RBI MPC Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its sixth and the last bi-monthly monetary policy of FY25 today. The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was scheduled from February 5 to 7 and the credit policy decision will be announced today.