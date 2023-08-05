RBI monetary policy meeting: Date, schedule, time, and expectations from Governor Shaktikanta Das3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST
RBI expected to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5% due to a rise in inflation and strong economic fundamentals
Amid expectations that the central bank will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged, the Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel will begin deliberations next week. Headed by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for three days (8-10 August) and the decision would be announced on 10 August at 10 am by the Governor. The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% since February this year.