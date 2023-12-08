RBI Monetary Policy (MPC) Meet Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fifth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 today at 10:00 am after a two-day review, amid strong macroeconomic fundamentals and resilient domestic markets. The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of the financial year as it seeks to bring inflation under the 4 per cent target amid high food prices. According to the majority of economists on D-Street, the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, continuing its hawkish stance. Analysts also expect the central bank to maintain its stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The RBI Governor will also address a post-policy press conference at 12 noon today. Stay tuned to LiveMint's blog for all live updates on the RBI Monetary Policy outcome today!

RBI MPC Meeting Live: Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank comments ahead of policy decision at 10 am The Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold the key interest rates in its December monetary policy review and continue with its emphasis on containing inflation, which has shown encouraging trends over the past two months. Macroeconomic indicators remain healthy, with GDP growing at 7.6 per cent in Q2, exceeding expectations. With economic growth continuing to be strong, the central bank will focus mainly on inflation, liquidity, and currency management. Given the global economic trends and geopolitical situation, expect RBI to keep its key rates and stance unchanged.

RBI policy announcement at 10 am: Here's what Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays says With strong growth momentum, core inflation declining, and the global backdrop turning more benign, the RBI's policy optionality is widening. Still, we expect the bank to stay cautious, taking macroprudential steps to curb lending, while keeping an eye on supply shocks and potential second-order inflationary effects. In its 8 December meeting, we expect the MPC to remain on a cautious hold and keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The central bank may flag risks to inflation from a potential recurrence of food price shocks and its impact on inflation expectations, even as it draws comfort from the moderation in core inflation. The MPC is likely to flag a moderation in the pace of monetary transmission, as spreads of lending rates over the repo rate have narrowed in the past few months. Accordingly, we expect the committee to maintain the monetary policy stance pointed towards a "withdrawal of accommodation" despite deficit liquidity conditions. We think the RBI may raise its annual growth forecast modestly, but is likely to keep its inflation forecasts unchanged, citing uncertainty around the near-term outlook due to possible changes in domestic food and international energy prices. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy decision at 10 am. The monetary policy committee is widely expected to hold the rates steady after deliberations during December 6-8 meeting.