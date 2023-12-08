RBI Monetary Policy (MPC) Meet Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fifth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 today at 10:00 am after a two-day review, amid strong macroeconomic fundamentals and resilient domestic markets.

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of the financial year as it seeks to bring inflation under the 4 per cent target amid high food prices.

According to the majority of economists on D-Street, the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, continuing its hawkish stance. Analysts also expect the central bank to maintain its stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The RBI Governor will also address a post-policy press conference at 12 noon today.

Stay tuned to LiveMint's blog for all live updates on the RBI Monetary Policy outcome today!