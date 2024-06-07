RBI Monetary Policy: Raises FY25 real GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 7%

The Reserve Bank of India, in its June monetary policy, has raised its real GDP growth forecast for the current financial year 2024–25 (FY25) to 7.2 percent from 7 percent earlier. This comes after, in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the GDP growth expanded to 8.2 percent, exceeding analysts' expectations.

In line with market expectations, the RBI maintained its status quo on the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) at 6.5 percent during its second bi-monthly policy announcement for the financial year 2024–25. A 4:2 majority decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. This was the eighth time that RBI left rates unchanged, and notably for the entire FY24, the repo rate stood at 6.5 percent. It also decided to remain focussed on 'withdrawal on accommodation'.

The RBI began its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on June 5. The last time RBI hiked its interest rate was in February 2023.

In addition, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC also left standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) rates unchanged at 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.