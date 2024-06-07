RBI Monetary Policy: Raises FY25 real GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 7%

The Reserve Bank of India, in its June monetary policy, has raised its real GDP growth forecast for the current financial year 2024–25 (FY25) to 7.2 percent from 7 percent earlier. This comes after, in FY24, the GDP growth expanded to 8.2 percent, exceeding analysts' expectations.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its June monetary policy, has raised its real GDP growth forecast for the current financial year 2024–25 (FY25) to 7.2 percent from 7 percent earlier. This comes after, in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the GDP growth expanded to 8.2 percent, exceeding analysts' expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In line with market expectations, the RBI maintained its status quo on the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) at 6.5 percent during its second bi-monthly policy announcement for the financial year 2024–25. A 4:2 majority decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. This was the eighth time that RBI left rates unchanged, and notably for the entire FY24, the repo rate stood at 6.5 percent. It also decided to remain focussed on 'withdrawal on accommodation'.

The RBI began its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on June 5. The last time RBI hiked its interest rate was in February 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC also left standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) rates unchanged at 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

In April of FY24, during its first bi-monthly policy review, the RBI unexpectedly decided to keep the benchmark rate steady at 6.5 percent. This pause followed a series of six consecutive rate hikes that began in May 2022 and extended through February 2023, cumulatively raising the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 percent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!