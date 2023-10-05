RBI Monetary Policy: Rate-pause may continue on CPI inflation, GDP print: Key indicators to watch
The review by the six-member MPC led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of the financial year as it seeks to strike a fine balance between maintaining growth and keeping inflation under control amid high crude oil prices and surging US bond yields.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fourth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, October 6, after a two-day review, as it observes and notes the impact of global headwinds on India's macroeconomic indicators such as inflation trajectory and the growth in gross domestic product (GDP).