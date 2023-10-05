Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fourth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, October 6, after a two-day review, as it observes and notes the impact of global headwinds on India's macroeconomic indicators such as inflation trajectory and the growth in gross domestic product (GDP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of the financial year as it seeks to strike a fine balance between maintaining growth and keeping inflation under control amid high crude oil prices and surging US bond yields.

Economists expect RBI to hold rates steady According to majority of economists on D-Street, the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of the October 4-6 MPC meeting, with only a few expecting a 25 basis point hike. Analysts also do not expect the central bank to change its stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. However, the recent uptick in global crude oil prices and sustained economic growth are likely to keep the MPC's focus on inflation.

According to SBI Research, the Indian central bank is expected to yet again pause the key repo rate this week. “Domestically, we believe at 6.50 per cent, we are in for a prolonged pause as seasonality of inflation is tapering first...," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India (SBI).

Informerics Ratings is also of the view that the RBI will keep repo rate unchanged for the fourth successive time. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With inflation still remaining high, a reduction in policy rate looks remote, but in the interest of MSMEs and the economy as a whole, we expect the RBI to maintain the status quo as any further increase will start hurting the growth of the economy," said Puneet Kaura, chairman, CII Delhi State Council and MD & CEO, Samtel Avionics.

Here are the key indicators to watch out for during the October 2023 MPC: Inflation: Headline inflation in India rose to 7.8 per cent in July due to a surge in prices of food items like wheat, rice and vegetables, to later ease to 6.8 per cent in August. After the August monetary policy meeting, the RBI upwardly revised the country's retail inflation projections for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent, against the 5.1 per cent it projected in its previous monetary policy meeting in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A "substantial increase" in headline inflation would occur in the near term, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said as part of his remarks after the policy meeting. He reiterated what he said after the June meeting - "Bringing headline inflation within the tolerance band is not enough; we need to remain firmly focused on aligning inflation to the target of 4.0 per cent."

The RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. With sticky retail inflation - breaching the MPC's upper threshold of 6 per cent and the US Fed's persisting hawkish stance, the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy - helping the inflation rate decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Growth: India's economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, expanding 7.8 per cent on year, buoyed by strong services activity and robust demand, but a five-year low monsoon rainfall could restrain future growth, according to economists. The Q1FY24 economic growth was the highest in four quarters.

The World Bank kept its economic growth projection for India at 6.3 per cent for FY24, the same as its previous April estimate. However, it attributed the moderation from FY23’s 7.2 per cent growth to adverse global factors affecting foreign demand and consumption growth.

The forecast is similar to projections by other institutions such as the OECD, Asian Development Bank and Fitch, but slower than the RBI's estimates, which pegged India’s growth at 6.5 per cent in the August policy meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liquidity: Analysts do not expect the central bank to change its stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' and expect to see continued measures to ensure the banking system liquidity remains tight without hurting economic growth.

"The bigger concern is if the RBI would opt for a CRR (cash reserve ratio) rate hike to tighten liquidity and improve transmission this time around – after introducing the Incremental-CRR in the last policy," said the HDFC Bank treasury desk in a note.

"We think it is unlikely that the central bank would look at tightening liquidity through more permanent measures like CRR at this stage," they said, adding they expect more fine-tuning of variable rate repo and reverse repo operations to manage liquidity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist, Infomerics Ratings adds that the RBI’s phased discontinuance of I-CRR shows that the RBI is not behind the curve. ‘’Now that surplus liquidity has dissipated and the festival October-December season is on, this is welcome, particularly because historically, liquidity gets squeezed in October-December,'' said Sharma. Also Read: RBI monetary policy: Here are risks that the central bank must keep in mind

Overview: At the last MPC meeting held in August, the RBI voted for a pause in rate hike stayed with the 6.5 per cent repo rate - which it has maintained since February. Prior to that, the central bank had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) starting from an off-policy meeting in May 2022 and continuing for five subsequent meetings till February 2023, over inflationary pressures led by the Russia-Ukraine war and the remainder effects of the pandemic.

