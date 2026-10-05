Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since February 2023, as a sharp shift in the global rate environment and rising inflation risks push the central bank towards monetary tightening.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause. All expect the rate-setting panel to retain its neutral stance, signaling that the central bank wants to keep its options open rather than commit to a prolonged hiking cycle.
RBI rate hikes back on the table as inflation risks mount
SummaryThe Monetary Policy Committee may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since February 2023, as a sharp shift in the global rate environment and rising inflation risks push the central bank towards monetary tightening.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause. All expect the rate-setting panel to retain its neutral stance, signaling that the central bank wants to keep its options open rather than commit to a prolonged hiking cycle.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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