RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, stance “accommodative”, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Further, SDF rate remains at 6.25%, and MSF rate and bank rate at 6.75%

RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on August 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GDP growth rate for FY25 is seen at 7.2 per cent, Das added.

RBI's MPC voted by a 4-2 majority to keep policy rates unchanged and also decided to maintain its 'Withdrawal of Accommodation" stance. This is in line with most expert's expectations, and is the ninth time (for 18 months) that the six-member panel of the central bank has kept rates steady.

“The Monetary Policy Committee decided by a 4:2 majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 6.75 per cent," Das announced.

The RBI MPC held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY25 from August 6 to August 8.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…