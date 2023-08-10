The RBI Governor went on to add that Indian economy is 5th largest economy in the world and India's contribution in global growth is to the tune of 15 per cent. He said that amid challenges in global economy, India has managed to keep inflation under control. He said that Indian banks are sitting at handsome cash reserves hinting smooth credit line availability for the various infrastructure projects (both under pipeline and that are underway).

